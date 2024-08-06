Barclays Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $310.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $282.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.18.

ADP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 170,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

