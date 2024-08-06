Barclays Raises Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $510.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $460.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

LIN traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.64. 116,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,400. Linde has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

