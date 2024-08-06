Barclays Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $138.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.02. 551,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,156. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

