Barclays Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

