Barclays Trims APi Group (NYSE:APG) Target Price to $43.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of APG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 492,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. APi Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in APi Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

