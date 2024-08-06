Barclays Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $3,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $91.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,474.71. The company had a trading volume of 179,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,863.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,691.06. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

