Barclays Trims Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Target Price to $23.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Stock Performance

Nayax stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The company has a market cap of $671.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Nayax has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.