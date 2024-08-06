Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $585.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.18. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 4,722.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

