Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 1,630,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,853. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

