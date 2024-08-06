Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $3.82-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.93-3.01 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Up 5.9 %

Baxter International stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baxter International

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.