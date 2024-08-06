Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $3.82-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.93-3.01 EPS.
Baxter International Trading Up 5.9 %
Baxter International stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
