Baxter International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,425 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 243% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,209 put options.
Baxter International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 1,829,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,784. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
