Baxter International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAX)

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 1,829,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,784. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after buying an additional 2,862,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

