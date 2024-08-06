BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 526.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BCE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in BCE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

