Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $2,439,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

