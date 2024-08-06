Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.