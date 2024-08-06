BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,921. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 338,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

