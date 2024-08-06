BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.48 and traded as high as C$19.61. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 28,666 shares.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.48.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

