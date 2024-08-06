Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 214.57% from the company’s current price.
Ceres Power Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of CWR opened at GBX 206.63 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.38. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £398.84 million, a PE ratio of -731.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Big Buyback in Energy: $4 Billion Plan Shows Market Confidence
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tyson Foods Crushes Earnings: Are New 52-Week Highs Ahead?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.