Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 214.57% from the company’s current price.

Ceres Power Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 206.63 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.38. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £398.84 million, a PE ratio of -731.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

