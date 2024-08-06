Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.52) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.03) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.08).

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

BP opened at GBX 431 ($5.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 481.02.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,668,013.02). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,392.97). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,668,013.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,017 shares of company stock worth $2,308,031 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.