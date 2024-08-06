Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

BP (LON:BPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.52) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.03) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.08).

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Trading Down 3.1 %

BP opened at GBX 431 ($5.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 481.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,668,013.02). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,392.97). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,668,013.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,017 shares of company stock worth $2,308,031 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.