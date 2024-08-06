Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,426,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,952 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

