Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 517,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,489. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
