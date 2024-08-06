Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 517,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,489. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.