BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

