BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
