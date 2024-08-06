Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,124.09

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,124.09 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,203.54 ($15.38). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($15.05), with a volume of 233,134 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.37) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.16) to GBX 1,285 ($16.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.81) to GBX 1,385 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,455.45%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($15.82) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($127,169.89). Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

