Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 56,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 25,018 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bilibili by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

