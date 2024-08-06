BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,978. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

