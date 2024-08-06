Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 17,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $184.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $3.08.

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

