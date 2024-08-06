Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $251.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $277.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.42.

Biogen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.96. 269,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

