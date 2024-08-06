BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 63,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

