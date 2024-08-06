BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.34 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

