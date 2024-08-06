Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 157,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,792. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

