Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,478. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.