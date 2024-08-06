Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blink Charging Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,478. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
