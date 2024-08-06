Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.