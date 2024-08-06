Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blink Charging Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
