Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 4,331,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

