Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.25 EPS.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 1,456,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.56.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

