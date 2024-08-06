Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.51-2.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 81,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

