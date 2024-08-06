BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Chemours stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 897,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 32.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

