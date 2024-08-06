BMO Capital Markets Raises Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $477.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $477.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

LIN stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.64. 116,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.21.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Linde by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

