BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.60% from the stock’s current price.

TERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 368,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $512.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

