Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.09.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 128,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $137.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

