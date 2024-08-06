Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) Insider Buys A$879,245.22 in Stock

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Craib acquired 299,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.94 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$879,245.22 ($570,938.45).

Duncan Craib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Duncan Craib sold 3,750,000 shares of Boss Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.63 ($3.66), for a total transaction of A$21,112,500.00 ($13,709,415.58).

On Monday, May 27th, Duncan Craib 250,938 shares of Boss Energy stock.

Boss Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 55.93 and a current ratio of 27.46.

About Boss Energy

Boss Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces uranium deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon uranium project covering an area of approximately 2,595 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Boss Resources Limited and changed its name to Boss Energy Limited in November 2020.

Featured Articles

