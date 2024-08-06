Boston Partners Acquires 1,456 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.61. 313,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.03.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

