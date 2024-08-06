Boston Partners Acquires 38,374 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 753,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $391.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

