Boston Partners Acquires 5,707 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Reservoir Media worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 2.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 14.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $7,249,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSVR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,234. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reservoir Media

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Profile

(Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.