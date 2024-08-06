Boston Partners Acquires 6,138 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Boston Partners increased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HCC stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 335,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,183. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

