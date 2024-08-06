Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

