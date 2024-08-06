Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 3,601 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $37,846.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,612.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $37,846.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,612.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $313,821.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at $51,647,939.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,164 shares of company stock worth $2,672,065. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

