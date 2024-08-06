Boston Partners Acquires New Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 633.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 107,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

