Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after buying an additional 595,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 825,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

