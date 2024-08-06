Boston Partners Acquires New Shares in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of Savers Value Village stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

