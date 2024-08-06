Boston Partners Acquires New Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $2,672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 26,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

