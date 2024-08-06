Boston Partners Acquires New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8,977.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of W traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,983. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $85.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $336,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,306.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,102 shares of company stock worth $2,644,559. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

